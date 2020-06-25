Dr. Joel Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Levitt, MD
Dr. Joel Levitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
Joel Levitt MD769 Northfield Ave Ste LL4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6514
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 6 yr old went for tonsils and adenoids,he was getting constant throat infection,I got recommended to Dr.levitt and I have no regrets,the surgery was perfect and the recovering was like any surgery recovering but my baby was very happy and me as a parent was too.I highly recommend this doctor,he knows what he’s doing specially with the kids.
About Dr. Joel Levitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1174563027
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
