Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Locke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Urology Associates PC4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 475, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 790-1660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He performed emergency kidney stone removal on my husband this week. He was thorough, took extra time to explain what he needed to do and my husband is doing great.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Locke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.
