See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (108)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD

Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.

Dr. Lubritz works at Lubritz & Nasri Mds in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Lubritz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lubritz & Nasri Mds
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4491
  2. 2
    3101 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nosebleed
Enlarged Turbinates
Hearing Screening
Nosebleed
Enlarged Turbinates
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lubritz?

    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Joel Lubritz is a great doctor. He is passionate, kind, and knowledgeable. He made sure to go over my options and I liked that he encouraged the less invasive option, which other doctors in the past had kept pushing for me to do more invasive procedures. I can actually breathe now thanks to Dr. Lubritz! It has been over a year since my procedure and I am still doing great.
    Briana Vaught — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lubritz to family and friends

    Dr. Lubritz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lubritz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD.

    About Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598738346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lubritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lubritz works at Lubritz & Nasri Mds in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lubritz’s profile.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Lubritz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.