Dr. Malin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Malin, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Malin, MD
Dr. Joel Malin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Malin works at
Dr. Malin's Office Locations
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 337-2600
Orthopaedic Specialty Group2909 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5108
Big Smiles321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 337-2600
Fairfield Surgery Center LLC305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several years of injections and still dealing with pain, I figured I finally needed knee replacement. Had several recommendations, but decided on an appointment with Joel Malin, as he is in the practice I've used for years, and I wanted robotic surgery. I was impressed immediately with his diagnosis/comments regarding my issues. He's all business, not a lot of small talk, but realized immediately this was the guy I wanted for surgery. Surgery went smoothly, and impressed with his overall performance with the use of the robotic technology/accuracy, as well as the use of zip line stitching. One healed, the scar will almost be invisible. If you want to feel confident in going into surgery, he's the guy!
About Dr. Joel Malin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malin works at
Dr. Malin has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Malin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malin.
