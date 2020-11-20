Overview of Dr. Joel Martin, MD

Dr. Joel Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Martin works at JOEL L MARTIN MD in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.