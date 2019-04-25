Dr. Joel Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Mata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Mata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 616-8100Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Access Health Solution Inc.5030 Camino de la Siesta Ste 304, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 450-6532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mata?
Took care of me with patience
About Dr. Joel Mata, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669509873
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mata works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.