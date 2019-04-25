See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Joel Mata, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Mata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mata works at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 616-8100
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Access Health Solution Inc.
    5030 Camino de la Siesta Ste 304, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 450-6532

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Took care of me with patience
    — Apr 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joel Mata, MD
    About Dr. Joel Mata, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669509873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mata works at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mata’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

