Dr. Joel Max, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Max, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Max works at Robinson & Max Dermatology PA in Lutherville Timonium, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robinson & Max Dermatology PA
    101 W Ridgely Rd Ste 4B, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 561-1960
  2. 2
    Carroll Dermatology Associates
    826 Washington Rd Ste 122, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 857-8333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Skin Tag Removal
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Seborrheic Keratosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Puncture Aspiration
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Excision
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lyme Disease
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Joel Max, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760431852
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

