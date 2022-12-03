Overview

Dr. Joel McFarland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. McFarland works at Rochester Gen Gastroenterology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.