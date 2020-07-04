Dr. Joel McKinsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel McKinsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel McKinsey, MD
Dr. Joel McKinsey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. McKinsey works at
Dr. McKinsey's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 393-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional. I was in hosp for broken pelvis & had recently had a very new procedure for copd of inserting Spiration valves in a nonfuntioning lobe of my lung at another hosp, not on record at this one. It made my xrays appear to be infected with covid at this hosp. As a safety measure, I was transferred to the covid ward & had test run immediately. The 1st test came back neg & this Dr came in to very graciously apologise as well as to carefully explain how & why I was temporarily being safely held in this unit & that a 2nd test had to be taken & come back neg before I could be returned to the reg unit, but gently & reassuringly stated he was sure it would be neg too. Sure enough, the next day, I heard the simular old strip tease tune from behind the divider curtain in my room being sung by a pair of nurses..da da da.....da da da da...da da da da da.., then hands flinging 2 yellow ppe's, to the same strippy tune with the words "your 2nd test came back" then a pair of hands flinging a
About Dr. Joel McKinsey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. McKinsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.