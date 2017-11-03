Dr. Mendelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
1
childrens hospital of new jersey201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-8004
2
J.S.Mendelson,M.D. Private Office1124 Springfield Ave, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 233-4477
3
Medical Specialty Services at Bayonne Pediatric Specialty Services16 E 29 St, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-8004
4
The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6900
5
Summit Medical Group574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 389-6294
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice intellectual doctor - definitely a cut above the typical allergist
About Dr. Joel Mendelson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477612950
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ|UMDNJ
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Pediatrics
