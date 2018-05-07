Overview of Dr. Joel Miller, MD

Dr. Joel Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Miller works at KAREN DE MOTT MFCC in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.