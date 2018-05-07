Dr. Joel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Miller, MD
Dr. Joel Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Karen De Mott Mfcc2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 9, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 577-9772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is an empathetic refined and keen listener. He includes me in all decisions relevant to my treatment goals. As a medical and mental health provider myself, I find Miller’s clinical expertise and compassion to be truly authentic. Excellent abilities and mastery in a psychiatrist dedicated to not only relieving suffering, but in the transformation of suffering, is rare.
About Dr. Joel Miller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316006836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.