Overview of Dr. Joel Miller, MD

Dr. Joel Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Miller works at Retina Consultants Of Michigan in Southfield, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.