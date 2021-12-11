Dr. Joel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Miller, MD
Dr. Joel Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants Of Michigan29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 606, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-8610
-
2
RCM Warren27301 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 756-3800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller performed retina detachment surgery on both of my eyes. He was very supportive of me and fully answered all of my questions. He is a excellent retina doctor and surgeon. There were no problems after surgery. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a good retina doctor.
About Dr. Joel Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1720016215
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.