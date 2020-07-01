Overview of Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM

Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.