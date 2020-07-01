Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM
Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols' Office Locations
- 1 177 Oakwood Ave, Troy, NY 12182 Directions (518) 266-1205
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
I've been a patient of Dr. Nichols for about 2 years. He's pleasant and takes the time to explain things to his patients. He's very good about being on-time with his appointments, and he's very considerate of his patients' time.
About Dr. Joel Nichols, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457469801
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.