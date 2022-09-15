Overview of Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD

Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Nilsson works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.