Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD

Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Nilsson works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nilsson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists
    18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 481-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Infarct Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Familial Joint Laxity Chevron Icon
Familial Osteoarthropathy of the Fingers Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Firearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Freiberg's Disease Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intersection Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Madelung's Disease Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Mononeuropathies Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Occupational Vibrational Exposure Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteochondroses Chevron Icon
Osteochondrosis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Preaxial Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Knee Range of Motion Problems Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Postaxial Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Posterior Interosseous Nerve Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radioulnar Synostosis - Type 1 Chevron Icon
Radioulnar Synostosis - Type 2 Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sensory Nerve Trauma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Snake Bite Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thigh Conditions Chevron Icon
Thigh Injuries Chevron Icon
Thigh Strain Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Writers' Cramp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr Nilsson is an awesome amazing doctor! He is, very compassionate and very understanding ! Had surgery with him two different times ,for two different problems . Both times he fixed the problem. can't even see the scar ! Does excellent work ! I wouldn't go to anyone else but him for my hand, wrist and elbow problems. I highly recommend Dr. Nilsson!!!!! And let's not forget about his amazing staff! They're always willing to help and accommodate the patient .always smiling when you enter the office ! always so glad to see you! Such a friendly staff ,and for surgery make sure you talk to Bobby she's always so accommodating and absolutely wonderful at making sure that your surgery goes smoothly!!!
    Holly Lozano — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD
    About Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1487633384
    Education & Certifications

    Walter Reed Hand Fell
    William Beaumont Army Med Center
    Tripler Army Med Center
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Wheaton College
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Nilsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nilsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nilsson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nilsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nilsson works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nilsson’s profile.

    Dr. Nilsson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nilsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nilsson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nilsson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nilsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nilsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

