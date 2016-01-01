Overview

Dr. Joel Pekow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Pekow works at University Of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.