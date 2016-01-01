Dr. Joel Pekow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pekow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Pekow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Pekow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Pekow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902896566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pekow has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pekow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pekow speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pekow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pekow.
