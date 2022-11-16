Dr. Joel Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Pena, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Pena, MD
Dr. Joel Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pena's Office Locations
Cristo Rey Clinic1207 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 229-9100Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday10:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Other than the rheumatologist who diagnosed my chronic pain, Dr. Peña is the best doctor I have ever seen. He didn’t shame me at all about my high cholesterol, just discussed the relevant information and made sure to mention it could have genetic rather than behavioral causes. He was incredibly validating of the severity of my chronic pain, was excellent at patient education, and was not stigmatizing or uncomfortable about me being transgender and medically transitioning. The office environment was the most comfortable I’ve been in; as a converted house, it was far less stressful than typical medical environments while still being clean and accessible. As an immunocompromised person, I’m incredibly grateful that they maintain precautions to prevent the spread of covid and the flu in late 2022 when many people do not. I got an appointment within a few days of calling as a new patient, and the nurse was very kind and helpful about working with my insurance.
About Dr. Joel Pena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588653455
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
