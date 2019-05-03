Dr. Joel Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Phillips, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Locations
Clearwater Office708 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-1097
J Wayne Phillips MD2445 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 787-2092
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Thanks to Doc my breathing problem, 50% lung capacity at 50, is now at 70% -75% and I can function normally at 59. Also anytime I'm not well they get me in ASAP and I never have to wait & follow up to make sure I'm better. 20 plus year patient.
About Dr. Joel Phillips, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083724207
Education & Certifications
- Allergy/Immunology
- Internal Medicine
- Ochsner Foundation
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
