Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD
Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Portnoy's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Portnoy is wonderful takes his time with you and is calming
About Dr. Joel Portnoy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083878102
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Robert T. Sataloff-Drexel University College Of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine,Philadelphia, Pa, United States
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
248 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.
