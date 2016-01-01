Overview of Dr. Joel Posner, MD

Dr. Joel Posner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Posner works at Montefiore Med Grp Brnx Ea in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.