See All Pediatric Dentists in Cedarhurst, NY
Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD

Pediatric Dentistry
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Cedarhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Preminger works at Preminger Pediatric Dentistry PLLC in Cedarhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preminger Pediatric Dentistry Professional Limited Liability Company
    87 Elderd Ln, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Disorders
Orthodontic Disorders
Sedation
Dental Disorders
Orthodontic Disorders
Sedation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Preminger?

    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr Preminger is Amazing!!! The staff is A+ Best Dentist and The environment is and arcade playroom very cool ! He and the staff and are nice and caring and understanding especially for a scared patients ?We meet Dr Preminger dentist about 10 years ago since my son’s first dentist visit ever since we will never go to any other dentist.? He is our family dentist, ? our son feels very comfortable and not scared of the dentist. We as adult are scare of the dentist by far but with him you are in good hands and it’s nothing to be afraid.?
    Best Dentist!!! Best dental office!! — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Preminger to family and friends

    Dr. Preminger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Preminger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD.

    About Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003044850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Maimonides Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Preminger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preminger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preminger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Preminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preminger works at Preminger Pediatric Dentistry PLLC in Cedarhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Preminger’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Preminger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preminger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preminger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preminger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.