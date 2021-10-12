Dr. Joel Puleo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Puleo, MD
Dr. Joel Puleo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockingham, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Southern Pines Women's Health Center PC110 Medical Cir, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 410-9494
- 2 125 Biltmore Dr Ste 3, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 410-9494
Pinehurst Womens Clinic PA70 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Puleo for 10 years. He has been a health provider for me & a couple other relatives we are grateful to be blessed to have a faithful, committed, & progressive doctor such as Dr. Puleo on our side.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134277866
- Duke University
Dr. Puleo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puleo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puleo has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puleo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puleo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Puleo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puleo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puleo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puleo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.