Dr. Joel Ragland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Ragland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultnts9314 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-0577
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 360, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-0577
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has been my surgeon for two back surgeries and two cervical fusions. . He takes time with his patients. He listens. He is excellent.
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386633402
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
