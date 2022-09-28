Overview of Dr. Joel Ragland, MD

Dr. Joel Ragland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Ragland works at Neurosurgery and Spine Consultnts in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.