Dr. Joel Retsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Retsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Retsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Retsky works at
Locations
-
1
Ravinia Associates in Internal Medicine Ltd.1777 Green Bay Rd Ste 201, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Retsky?
While I believe Dr. Retsky to be very capable, I was disappointed that he didn't stop by after the procedure to see if I had any questions or concerns. I was told he went home.
About Dr. Joel Retsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1568420057
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Hospital
- Barnes Hosp/Washington University Mc
- Barnes Hosp/Washington U Mc
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Retsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Retsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Retsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Retsky works at
Dr. Retsky has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Retsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Retsky speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Retsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.