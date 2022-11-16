Overview

Dr. Joel Retsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Retsky works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.