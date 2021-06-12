See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Riosurgical Spec Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RioSurgical Specialists of Texas
    3103 SE Military Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 359-0051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Appendicitis
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Appendicitis

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I had a cholecystectomy about three weeks ago. I have healed very well, the process went smoothly. No complications, I am so thankful.
    S. Briseno — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730487794
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Riosurgical Spec Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

