Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
RioSurgical Specialists of Texas3103 SE Military Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 359-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a cholecystectomy about three weeks ago. I have healed very well, the process went smoothly. No complications, I am so thankful.
About Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1730487794
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
