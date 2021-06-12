Overview

Dr. Joel Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Riosurgical Spec Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.