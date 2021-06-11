Dr. Joel Roffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Roffman, MD
Dr. Joel Roffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
HeartPlace Baylor Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 941-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Dr. Roffman, Provided me with a complete diagnosis with an explanation that I understood. The overall experience at the Heart Place has been excellent throughout my treatment. Dr. Roffman’s staff is great. I highly recommend him and his staff. Rick Bjorkman
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033167903
- Hartford Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
