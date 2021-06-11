Overview

Dr. Joel Roffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Roffman works at HeartPlace in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.