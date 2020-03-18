Dr. Rosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Rosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Rosh, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Rosh works at
Locations
Pediatric Sub Specialty Clinic100 Madison Ave Ste 82, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family's life saver! Brilliant and spends quality time at every patient visit from. Doctor Rosh is an amazing doctor I can't thank him enough the way he treated my son . Maruri Family, Nutley NJ.
About Dr. Joel Rosh, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326011255
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Babies Hosp/Colum-Presby Me
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Rosh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosh works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.