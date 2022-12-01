Overview

Dr. Joel Sach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Sach works at Joel A. Sach M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.