Dr. Joel Salamon, MD
Dr. Joel Salamon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Orthopaedic Associates USA15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 306, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 828-8260
Orthopaedic Associates USA350 N Pine Island Rd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Davie4765 Volunteer Rd Ste 401, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 476-8800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Salamon is knowledgeable, considerate, imparts a high level of comfort and is just a really nice guy. I have the utmost confidence in him and would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Joel Salamon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Salamon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salamon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salamon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
