Dr. Joel Salamon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Salamon works at Orthopaedic Associates USA in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.