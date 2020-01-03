Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD
Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Dr. Sandberg's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Surgery Associates300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 925-2740Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Eye Surgery Associates2740 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 925-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sandberg for quite a few years, and he has treated me for various eye issues. This past summer I had surgery on my upper and lower eyelids and Dr. Sandberg was fantastic. The results well exceeded my expectations. I feel and look younger and people have noticed the change without knowing why. He is a very precise surgeon and explains everything thoroughly. I would highly recommend Dr. Joel Sandberg for your eye care health.
About Dr. Joel Sandberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073500484
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandberg has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandberg speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
