Dr. Joel Saper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 677-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- PacificSource
- Paramount
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Chelsea a little over10 years ago and I had an amazing experience. Dr Saper and his whole team were knowledgeable and understanding. I have and will continue to recommend this clinic to anyone who is having life altering head and neck pain. I am in the process of making contact and finding out if they accept my insurance because I am in a bad state with my migraines at the moment and I should have returned sooner. I’m very excited at the prospect of going back!
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1891888095
- University of Michigan
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurology
Dr. Saper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saper has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Saper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.