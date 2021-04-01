Overview

Dr. Joel Schlessinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Schlessinger works at Skin Specialists & LovelySkin Spa - Parent in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.