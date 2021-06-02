Overview of Dr. Joel Schor, MD

Dr. Joel Schor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluefield, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Schor works at Bluefield Hematology & Oncology in Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.