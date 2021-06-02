Dr. Joel Schor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Schor, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Schor, MD
Dr. Joel Schor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluefield, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Schor works at
Dr. Schor's Office Locations
-
1
Bluefield Hematology-oncology Assoc1027 Frederick St, Bluefield, WV 24701 Directions (304) 325-8104
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Shoer. He is kind and compassionate. He listens to your questions and answers them so you can understand. He is thorough and doesn't rush you. The office staff is very friendly. He's top notch in my book.
About Dr. Joel Schor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003866997
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- U Ill Affil Hosps
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schor works at
Dr. Schor has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schor.
