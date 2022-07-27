Dr. Sebastien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD
Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sebastien's Office Locations
Florida Health Care Plans Inc201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 238-3295
A New Dimension Substance Abuse Counseling Service116 MAIN ST NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 759-2921
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for a hiatal hernia, performed by Dr. Sebastian on June 14, 2022. The very next day, I already felt a huge improvement. It's a 6-week recovery of eating soft, pureed foods, and after only 4 weeks, I already felt 100%. The procedure was painless. The 5 incisions were so small that they were almost invisible. Dr. Sebastian did an outstanding job. He is the best. I am extremely happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Joel Sebastien, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastien works at
Dr. Sebastien has seen patients for Rib Fracture, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastien.
