See All Podiatrists in Newtown, CT
Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Newtown, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM

Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, CT. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Segalman works at Newtown Foot Care in Newtown, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
4.3 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
3.9 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
4.8 (186)
View Profile

Dr. Segalman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newtown Foot Care
    87 S Main St Ste 8, Newtown, CT 06470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 270-6724
  2. 2
    Dr Joel S Segalman LLC
    714 Chase Pkwy Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 270-6724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthyCT
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Segalman?

    May 15, 2020
    Excellent practice. Doctor had great bedside manner and diagnosed my problem quickly. Office staff could not be more accomodating or friendly. I highly recommend. A+
    Carolyn Meyer — May 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Segalman to family and friends

    Dr. Segalman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Segalman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM.

    About Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598758948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • W. Roxbury Va
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segalman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segalman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segalman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Segalman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.