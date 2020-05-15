Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM
Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newtown, CT. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Segalman works at
Dr. Segalman's Office Locations
-
1
Newtown Foot Care87 S Main St Ste 8, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 270-6724
-
2
Dr Joel S Segalman LLC714 Chase Pkwy Ste 4, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 270-6724
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent practice. Doctor had great bedside manner and diagnosed my problem quickly. Office staff could not be more accomodating or friendly. I highly recommend. A+
About Dr. Joel Segalman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1598758948
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- W. Roxbury Va
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Segalman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segalman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Segalman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segalman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segalman speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Segalman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalman.
