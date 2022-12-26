Dr. Joel Sercarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sercarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sercarz, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Sercarz, MD
Dr. Joel Sercarz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Glossectomy and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sercarz's Office Locations
- 1 10833 Le Conte Ave Rm 62-132, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 222-2737
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sercarz removed a lump in my neck back in May 2022. Dr Sercarz is the nicest doctor I have ever met. While I was in the hospital at UCLA he did not miss a day coming to see me. If you or anyone needs a. Complicated procedure I would recommend him very highly. This Doctor became a friend of mine and still checks up on me. I cannot stress how good this doctor treated me and very very professional.
About Dr. Joel Sercarz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013939784
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
