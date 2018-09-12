Dr. Joel Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Consultants in Urology PC4143 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 233-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sherman is a wonderful Dr. I had three episodes of kidney stones. He was very thorough and treated me like family. Wonderful bedside manner I would recommend him very highly. Great Dr. Love him!!!
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
