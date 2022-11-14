Dr. Joel Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Shulman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Shulman works at
Locations
Cardiopulmonary Associates333 NW 70th Ave Ste 116, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 581-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shulman is the prefect physician to have: He is very experienced, He genuinely cares, provide excellent follow up and spend lot of time to discuss the findings, concerns and alternative ways to deal with the issue. he explain things in a clear and easy to understand. he is calm and reassuring and is not an alarmist. He is always available for advice and responds right away to calls when not in the office. Dr Shulman does not force you to accept his recommendations and willingly offers alternatives to consider. I found his recommendations to work for me, Visiting Dr Shulman is always a pleasant experience: office atmosphere is tranquil, office stuff is very pleasant, the place is sparkling clean and waiting time is short. I am so glad to have Dr Shulman as my treating physician!
About Dr. Joel Shulman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316917891
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.