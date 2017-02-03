See All Neurosurgeons in Garfield Heights, OH
Dr. Joel Siegal, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joel Siegal, MD

Dr. Joel Siegal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.

Dr. Siegal works at ROBERT BRODY, M.D. in Garfield Heights, OH with other offices in Galion, OH and Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marymount Office Building
    12000 McCracken Rd Ste 111, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 916-7771
  2. 2
    Galion Community Hospital
    269 Portland Way S # # Lbby, Galion, OH 44833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 916-7771
  3. 3
    Brainard Place
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 103, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 916-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avita Ontario
  • Bucyrus Community Hospital
  • Galion Community Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Joel Siegal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548243009
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Siegal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

