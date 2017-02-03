Overview of Dr. Joel Siegal, MD

Dr. Joel Siegal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Siegal works at ROBERT BRODY, M.D. in Garfield Heights, OH with other offices in Galion, OH and Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.