Overview

Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silverberg works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Overweight and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.