Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (203)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Silverberg works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Overweight and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Overweight
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (194)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Silverberg, for over 20 years. He is very knowledgeable and caring. Dr. Silverberg, is an excellent listener and explains my treatment plan well. Thank you Dr. Silverberg!
    — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Silverberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750308573
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
