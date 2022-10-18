Overview of Dr. Joel Silverman, MD

Dr. Joel Silverman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Silverman works at Queens Family Medical Health and Wellness PC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.