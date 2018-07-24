Overview of Dr. Joel Smith, MD

Dr. Joel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Joel J Smith MD Inc. in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.