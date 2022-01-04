Dr. Joel Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Solomon, MD
Dr. Joel Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
-
1
Joel M. Solomon M.d.614 2nd Ave Ste 2C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-5080
-
2
Madison Ophthalmology161 Madison Ave Rm 5SE, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 448-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
My mother has been a patient of Dr. Solomon for about 7 years and he is thorough and personable. I have had no issues with scheduling and his staff is professional and courteous. I appreciate that he takes the time to explain issues that concern my mother thoroughly and give her excellent care.
About Dr. Joel Solomon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700814233
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.