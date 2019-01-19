Dr. Joel Sorosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sorosky, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Sorosky, MD
Dr. Joel Sorosky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sorosky works at
Dr. Sorosky's Office Locations
Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorosky?
Dr Sorosky is the very best doctor you would want when faced with cancer. He is so much more than a perfessional, very educated, compassionate and caring sole. His mannerisms helps to ease the unknown. I would absolutely recommend him to all. His team and staff are just as attentive and become your extended family. I feel blessed that our paths have crossed.
About Dr. Joel Sorosky, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265410690
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Hartford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorosky accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorosky works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorosky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.