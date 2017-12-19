Dr. Joel Spellun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Spellun, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Spellun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Spellun works at
Locations
Oncology Hematology Associates1524 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 421-6306
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been going to him for 15 years before I moved to Florida. He is amazing! Skilled physician with superb assessment skills and a warm and comforting bedside manner. You may have to wait for him but that’s because he gives everyone the time they need. I wish he would move to Florida!!
About Dr. Joel Spellun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Portuguese
- 1295785251
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spellun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellun has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spellun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spellun speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellun.
