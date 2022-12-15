See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Joel Stein, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Stein, MD

Dr. Joel Stein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Colum Presby Med Center|Montefiore Med Center

Dr. Stein works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Joel Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    NPI Number
    • 1578553269
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colum Presby Med Center|Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
