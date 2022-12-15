Dr. Joel Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Stein, MD
Dr. Joel Stein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Colum Presby Med Center|Montefiore Med Center
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
This was the third appointment I have had with Dr. Stein in the past two years. I have MS and was referred to Dr. Stein by my neurologist. As in the past, the appointment was a pleasant one that began punctually. Dr. Stein was thorough in his examination and took time to answer my questions clearly. He offered encouraging, while realistic advice regarding exercise and my condition. He seems compassionate and engaged and I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Joel Stein, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1578553269
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center|Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.