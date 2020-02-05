See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Joel Stein, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Stein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Ft. Lauderdale
    4109 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 563-2707
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Institute for Non-Surgical Orthopedics - Hollywood
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 320, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 985-3932
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Non-Surgical Orthopedics
    16244 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-4125
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 05, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Joel Stein & the entire staff. I have been going to Dr. Joel Stein for over 15 years, great experience & an amazing staff. I was involved in a horrific car accident which I could barely walk. I received all my care at this office, a week later I stopped using the walker & 3 months later I was well again. Thank you. Thank you again.
    Maria Elvir — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Stein, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831107036
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Comm Hospital Of S Broward
    Internship
    • Humana Hospital Of South Broward
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Jefferson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Stein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

