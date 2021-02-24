Overview of Dr. Joel Stewart, MD

Dr. Joel Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.