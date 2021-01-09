See All General Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Joel Strehl, DO

General Surgery
4.8 (5)
Overview

Dr. Joel Strehl, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. 

Dr. Strehl works at Grand Traverse Oral Surgery in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand Traverse Surgical
    701 W Front St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 346-4000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Gallstones

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2021
    did my thyroidectomy Sept 2019. scar is barely noticeable. very personable doctor.
    Karrie C — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Strehl, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780971614
