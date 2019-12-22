Dr. Talley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joel Talley III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Talley III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Paducah Psc1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 415, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-0109
Ellen Burnett MD Pllc1111 Medical Center Cir, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 251-4090
Jackson Purchase Medical Center1099 Medical Center Cir, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 251-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Talley and nurse practitioner, Tara Lykins, are the best! Professional, thorough and caring!
About Dr. Joel Talley III, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700999703
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.