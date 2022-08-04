Dr. Joel Teicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Teicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Teicher, MD
Dr. Joel Teicher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Teicher works at
Dr. Teicher's Office Locations
Women's Health4705 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-4500
Turquoise Lodge Hospital5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-7291
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-7800
Lovelace Women's Healthsouthwest Medical10511 Golf Course Rd NW Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 254-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teicher is very caring and kind. He takes the time to answer all questions and welcomes them. He provides all the options and helps to educate you to make a decision.
About Dr. Joel Teicher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326071812
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teicher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teicher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teicher has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Teicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teicher.
